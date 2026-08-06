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Is a Multibillion-Dollar Company Smarter than a 6th Grader?
And other dispatches from the culture wars
Aug 6
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Ted Gioia
399
44
50
How to Lose $35 Billion with Philosophy
We've come a long way from Plato and Aristotle
Aug 4
•
Ted Gioia
366
51
32
How I Became the Honest Broker
I share my origin story
Aug 2
•
Ted Gioia
553
71
47
July 2026
Mark Zuckerberg's Empire Is Now Crumbling
Has any company in history made more bad decisions?
Jul 30
•
Ted Gioia
514
50
45
The 50 Essential Western Films (Part 2)
In this installment, I cover the period from 1955 through 1968
Jul 27
•
Ted Gioia
161
17
9
My Gripe with LeBron James
Am I the only person who feels this way?
Jul 24
•
Ted Gioia
366
134
35
Predictions on the Future of Netflix (and Other Huge Platforms)
I dig more deeply into the collapse of audience capture
Jul 23
•
Ted Gioia
372
43
18
What Do You Have to Hide?
A conversation with Lowry Pressly on why we need privacy as part of the good life
Jul 21
•
Jared Henderson
122
6
14
1:20:11
The Collapse at Netflix Signals the End of Audience Capture
The most popular strategy in the tech world has stopped working. That's good news for all of us.
Jul 17
•
Ted Gioia
6,431
422
852
Talking About My Generation
What do I think about Boomers? Do you really want to know?
Jul 15
•
Ted Gioia
299
102
25
The 10 Greatest Failures of Orson Welles
Sometimes misses are as important as hits
Jul 12
•
Ted Gioia
338
65
46
12 YouTube Videos I'm Enjoying Right Now
Today I cover everything from fashion tips to career advice—and also lots of good music
Jul 8
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Ted Gioia
179
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10
© 2026 Ted Gioia
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