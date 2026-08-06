The Honest Broker

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July 2026

Mark Zuckerberg's Empire Is Now Crumbling
Has any company in history made more bad decisions?
  Ted Gioia
The 50 Essential Western Films (Part 2)
In this installment, I cover the period from 1955 through 1968
  Ted Gioia
My Gripe with LeBron James
Am I the only person who feels this way?
  Ted Gioia
Predictions on the Future of Netflix (and Other Huge Platforms)
I dig more deeply into the collapse of audience capture
  Ted Gioia
What Do You Have to Hide?
A conversation with Lowry Pressly on why we need privacy as part of the good life
  Jared Henderson
1:20:11
The Collapse at Netflix Signals the End of Audience Capture
The most popular strategy in the tech world has stopped working. That's good news for all of us.
  Ted Gioia
Talking About My Generation
What do I think about Boomers? Do you really want to know?
  Ted Gioia
The 10 Greatest Failures of Orson Welles
Sometimes misses are as important as hits
  Ted Gioia
12 YouTube Videos I'm Enjoying Right Now
Today I cover everything from fashion tips to career advice—and also lots of good music
  Ted Gioia
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