May 2023
An Analysis of 47 Million Transactions Tells an Amazing Story about the Music Business
Forget about streaming—physical merchandise is now the key to success
 • 
Ted Gioia
82
The Hit Singles of Sun Ra
On the 30th anniversary of the Afrofuturist's death, I explore the oddest discs in his discography
 • 
Ted Gioia
82
In 1970, Alvin Toffler Predicted the Rise of Future Shock—But the Exact Opposite Happened
And it's much, much worse
 • 
Ted Gioia
161
When a Single Person Controlled the Copyright on All Music (Even Blank Music Paper)
Music copyright law is a mess today—but it's always been that way
 • 
Ted Gioia
36
Get Ready to Pay More for Music
The power brokers have already squeezed musicians—so fans will be next
 • 
Ted Gioia
62
I'm Confessing that I Love Doris Day
As a jazz singer—but I don't know if that makes it better or worse
 • 
Ted Gioia
118
