Twelve Brutal Truths about AI Music
Ignore the hype—here's what the bots will really do to our songs
22 hr ago
Ted Gioia
140
21
Give Me Your Best Suggestions for Movies and TV Shows
It's open mic day at The Honest Broker
Jun 10
Ted Gioia
183
807
How Songs Created Western Rational Thinking
And Socrates sends me on a mad chase into the wild world of musical dreams
Jun 8
Ted Gioia
140
43
Death: A Literary Guide
Can you really prepare for it or even understand it? These 10 books are my cherished touchstones on the matter.
Jun 6
Ted Gioia
275
115
Is There Such a Thing as Western Harmony?
Does anyone really own music theory, and who gets to decide?
Jun 4
Ted Gioia
160
22
How I Disintermediated My Writing Career
It's a clumsy word, but a lovely thing to do
Jun 2
Ted Gioia
587
114
May 2023
An Analysis of 47 Million Transactions Tells an Amazing Story about the Music Business
Forget about streaming—physical merchandise is now the key to success
May 31
Ted Gioia
246
82
The Hit Singles of Sun Ra
On the 30th anniversary of the Afrofuturist's death, I explore the oddest discs in his discography
May 30
Ted Gioia
236
82
In 1970, Alvin Toffler Predicted the Rise of Future Shock—But the Exact Opposite Happened
And it's much, much worse
May 28
Ted Gioia
531
161
When a Single Person Controlled the Copyright on All Music (Even Blank Music Paper)
Music copyright law is a mess today—but it's always been that way
May 26
Ted Gioia
234
36
Get Ready to Pay More for Music
The power brokers have already squeezed musicians—so fans will be next
May 24
Ted Gioia
251
62
I'm Confessing that I Love Doris Day
As a jazz singer—but I don't know if that makes it better or worse
May 22
Ted Gioia
326
118
