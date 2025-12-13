Oslo’s new public library is an ugly building in the prevailing bureaucratic style of our time. If mannequins went to the office, their office would look like this. The exterior resembles a bunker, and the inside possesses all the warmth of a busy airport terminal.

But don’t let looks deceive you. This library is fun!

Alas, the fun has little to do with books. Those fun-loving librarians operate a wine bar on the premises—that’s an exciting new way of encouraging literacy and learning.

I never went to library school, so maybe I’m just ignorant of the oenophile-to-bibliophile connection. But after a few drinks, I’m sure it all starts to make sense.

“Libraries are our last line of defense in preserving our accumulated knowledge from the past. That is what they ought to teach in library school, not barista skills.”

And there’s even more fun at the Oslo Library. Here you can find a movie theater, recording studio, DJ equipment, video games, sewing machines, 3D printers, lounges, and a full-service restaurant.

The restaurant is, I’m told, a bit pricey—but I’m certain it must be fun.

But what happens in Norway doesn’t stay in Norway. The fun library concept is now spreading everywhere—maybe to your city or the pricey college where you send your children.