A few weeks ago, a man got on the New York subway wearing his expensive Meta AI glasses. They cost $300, but give users super powers—for example identifying total strangers, and taking quasi-surveillance videos.

It’s a step below Superman. But it’s the best that Mark Zuckerberg can offer right now.

A woman on the subway wasn’t impressed. She stepped up to this tech-loving bro, and grabbed his glasses. Then she broke them in two with her bare hands.

He smugly told her that she would soon “be famous on the Internet.” But she didn’t flinch and just stared him down.

In the aftermath, he posted a protest video on TikTok—asking for help in finding this anti-tech vigilante. And he called her a “Karen”—which seems to be the new way of saying bitch.

But the response was the opposite of what he expected.