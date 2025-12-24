The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Treekllr's avatar
Treekllr
1d

Im suprised to see mungo jerry still so high on that list. Or maybe not, its a catchy tune. One that would never get made today, i might add..

"If her daddy's rich, take her out for a meal

If her daddy's poor, just do what you feel" would never fly today.

I highly encourage the movie white christmas be added to everybodies xmas movies list(if its not there all ready). Bings coolness is on full display.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Chuck Wiggins's avatar
Chuck Wiggins
1d

How amazingly coincidental that your email showed up in my onscreen inbox while I'm sitting at the piano rehearsing the Crosby/Bowie version of "Little Drummer Boy" for the Christmas Eve Singalong tonight at my Unitarian Universalist church. I'm almost 70 and singing the Crosby part, and the Bowie part will be sung by a 28 year old prog rock vocalist that I've known since his childhood. I'll be thinking of these Crosby stories tonight and well in the future. And I'll perhaps binge a few "Road To..." movies over the holiday. Thank you so much for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture