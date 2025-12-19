The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Cheney's avatar
Harry Cheney
16h

There's still hope for the survival of books. A new Barnes & Noble opened up in Orange Ca years after the old one closed because of a fire. The store is packed every time I go in there. And the book selection doesn't reflect the corporate publishing world's idea of what we should buy but, rather, the tastes of the employees and the residents of Orange County with it's large Hispanic and Asian population. It's great to have a neighborhood bookstore again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hal Gill's avatar
Hal Gill
16h

Love this and yes - books - the real thing - are a remarkable technology - I was just looking at a stamp issued to commemorate Gutenberg's Bible - the stamp came out in 1952....and was marking 500 years of movable type. We have been transformed....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture