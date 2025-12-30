The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Treekllr's avatar
Treekllr
14h

You probably dont think so, considering all the shit i say in the comments(i cant help it, ive always been a contrarian), but i do appreciate the work you do. Somebody needs to be saying *something*, so at least its been said.

So keep up the good work, and sincerely, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VMark's avatar
VMark
13h

Congrats on another year making a living standing guard over our culture. The AI fueled futility of uselessness that is strengthening its grip on all artists needs to be shouted out daily. The apathy is deafening. The time is now. Let’s leave that “tool” in the box while we continue to $upport transcendent human creative achievement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture