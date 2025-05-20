The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
11h

Wow - the continued trend of AI disasters leaves me less and less surprised...

In honour of this utter failure, I've unpaywalled "The Reading Rebellion" for those of you who would like an actual summer reading list, vetted, recommended by real readers, written by real authors, divided into different time periods of publication, and downloadable as pdf:

https://schooloftheunconformed.substack.com/p/the-reading-rebellion-one-book-two

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jon Lebkowsky's avatar
Jon Lebkowsky
11h

This doesn't diminish your points about AI, but the summer reading list the Sun-Times published was apparently a syndicated insert that was sold to other newspapers as well, and not content created by the Sun-Times. I can imagine them including something like that without vetting it - but I bet they''ll vet anything and everything from now on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
145 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture