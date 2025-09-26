The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Fruchtman's avatar
Matt Fruchtman
6h

Awesome article. As a total DFWhead, I wanted to add a few more from his fiction, since I think that's become under discussed thanks to all of his amazing essays and interviews.

9. Depression Feels Like Truth

The short story "The Depressed Person" from Brief Interviews With Hideous Men is largely a demonstration of this point, explaining the various degrees depressed people go to convince everyone in their life that their worldview is purely fact-based, and how apt the mind it at convincing you it's right about everything, permanently.

10. Suicide Is A Constant Temptation--And Its Temptation Is Oblivious To Those Around You

"Good Old Neon" (from the story collection Oblivion), is a first-person monologue of Neal, a handsome, smart, successful man who struggles with impostor syndrome and feels like a complete fraud. He eventually decides to kill himself in a car accident and as the frame drops, we realize the story is actually a writing exercise from the perspective of David Wallace, who was desperate to understand why someone who had such a good life on the outside succumbed to suicide. Of course, this is only made more haunting by the fact that four years after the story's publication, Macarthur-winning best-selling author and happily married David Foster Wallace killed himself too.

11. Attention Is More Important Than Intellect

The Pale King, DFW's unfinished final novel, follows a group of Midwestern IRS agents to show, essentially, what it is like to be bored out of your mind. David Fogle, a drifting, distracted young man is treated as a hero as he struggles to find focus in the midst of paperwork, exams, and endless bureaucratic repetition. One scene stands out: watching As the World Turns in his dorm, Fogle realizes his own aimlessness isn’t just adolescent laziness, it's nihilism. He learns that paying attention, even to the dullest tasks, is a choice that creates meaning, and that heroism can exist in mundane work if you engage with it fully. Wallace repeatedly returns to these repeated forms, drills, and rituals to show that sustaining attention is the real work of life.

12. Surrender, Not Smarts, Leads To Survival

In Infinite Jest, DFW's magnum opus, Don Gately is a recovering addict, former burglar, and live-in staffer at Ennet House, a sober living facility. Early in the novel, he struggles to stay clean while facing constant temptation and the consequences of his past, including violent confrontations and the shadow of his own self-destructiveness. He eventually realizes that his intellect alone can never outsmart his addiction, it will only feed it. What enables his survival (and triumph) is embracing the simple, ritualized structure of AA: repetitive steps, corny slogans, routines, and service to others. Wallace shows that meaningfulness and resilience come not from cleverness or insight but from disciplined attention and humble surrender. Like all of his fiction, DFW's lessons here came from his own life: Infinite Jest was based on his struggles to get clean before writing the novel (and his amateur tennis career, of course!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Taylor Hine Barretta's avatar
Taylor Hine Barretta
7h

“At a certain point we’re gonna have to build up some machinery, inside our guts, to help us deal with this. Because the technology is just gonna get better and better and better and better. And it’s gonna get easier and easier and more and more convenient, and more and more pleasurable, to be alone with images on a screen, given to us by by people who do not love us but want our money.”

I think about this all the time. The more we tolerate it the easier it gets to accept.

Thank you for writing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture