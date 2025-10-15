The Honest Broker

Jarad Petroske
19h

"He traveled to Zaire to cover the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing matchup between Ali and Foreman, but didn’t show up for the actual fight. He journeyed to South Vietnam to report on the end of the war, but left to visit Hong Kong and thus missed the fall of Saigon. He tried covering the 1976 campaign, but gave up after two days in New Hampshire and fled to the comfort of his Colorado farm—although he had known Jimmy Carter for several years, and could have been the perfect chronicler of the election."

Don't do drugs, kids.

7 replies
W. Michael Johnson
18h

Thanks for this. I admired HST greatly, trying in a small way to emulate him, but I grew out of it. He himself admitted that he couldn't cover the 1976 election, writing that he now had "too many friends named Jones." But it wasn't just the drugs or the endless booze. The seeds of his destruction were in him from the early years. He was not a hippie by any definition. He was a complete asshole to almost everyone, and he even treated Sandy badly, slapping her in front of friends on one occasion because she had made some mistake. He took his sudden fame for granted and tortured himself over his inability to write novels. (He worked on The Rum Diaries for years.) His single great gift was his wonderful ability to articulate a dense, almost operatic, contempt for the powers that be.

34 more comments...

