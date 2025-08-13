The Honest Broker

Austin Ruse
15h

Here is my one Hunter story. From a column about him at National Review.

Sometime around 1990 Hunter and Jann Wenner, founder and editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone, were invited to speak at Columbia University. I sensed at that time that Hunter was on the downward slide and this could be his last hurrah and so I agree to tag along. I decide at the top of the evening to stay until the end of the end wherever that might lead.

Our small group meets in the green room at Columbia. We stand around slugging from a bottle of Chivas Regal. Around and around the bottle goes. Of course, Hunter is well ahead of us, having started much earlier. We stumble upstairs for the speech.

The hall is filled to the rafters, I mean absolutely filled. Hunter and Jann sit at a table center stage. Hunter slurs and slurs, and slugs from the Chivas and hacks up oranges with a huge machete. At one point Jann, wearing natty French cuffs, is lustily booed for being a corporate sell out. Hunter keeps passing the only bottle of scotch through the stage curtain to those of us backstage. “Speech” over, we head cross town to Elaine’s, the longtime watering hole of New York writers and Hollywood outriders.

Keeping with my pledge to ride this pony right down to the ground, I plant myself right next to Hunter at our table of now about ten. We are all pretty drunk, but Hunter is wasted. Still he orders about five courses and eats every morsel. He even eats all the bread, which he heavily butters and covers with pepper. I try to engage him in conversation and I swear hardly the only words I understand are “Nixon,” “Peru,” and “acid.” Along with everything else, Hunter is tripping.

At one point Hunter leans over to me and says something on the order that he is going to the bathroom and there is a guy staring at him from the bar and that I am to watch his back. “Errrr, O.K., Hunter.” Hunter gets up and heads to the men’s room, Jann follows him and sure enough the guy at the bar gets up and follows them both. I join the parade and when I round the turn I see this: The guy from the bar is leaning his full weight on the men’s room door, bending it so far back I can see Jann understandably cowering inside. So, I grab the guy and pull him away from the door and back down the hallway. The whole bar descends on the cacophony in that tight little hallway; bartenders, waiters, patrons. Hunter comes out of the men’s room, comes up to the guy and the guy says this, really loud; “I just wanted to get stoned with you, man.”

The hallway clears, they take the guy back to the bar (they don’t toss him out; Elaine’s is a remarkably forgiving place), and Hunter grabs me and pulls me into the lady’s room whereupon he pulls out a huge bag of cocaine. “It’s not very good,” he says, “but there is a lot of it.” Thankfully, almost immediately Tommy-the-good-bartender yanks us out of the lady’s room and puts us back at our table.

I do not remember much of the rest of the evening except that I am the last one to clear out; well, me, Hunter, and his “secretary.” It is the weeist of hours. Hunter’s limousine takes us downtown. He pulls up somewhere on Central Park South. Hunter gets out and weaves along the sidewalk, scotch bottle in one hand, “secretary” in the other. I yell out to him, “Hunter, where are you going?” “Take the limo,” he says, “He’ll take you wherever you want to go…”

I slump against the window as the car takes me the few blocks to my Upper West Side apartment. The morning joggers are jogging. People are walking briskly to work. The trash trucks are making that beeping sound that is joyful first thing in the morning but deeply depressing at the end of night. One cannot do this thing too many times or for too long and Hunter did both, and now he has a bullet in his brain.

Requiescat in pace, dude.

12h

"It came from writing letters"

Something we've sadly lost. I try to craft emails in the way i used to letters, but i suspect they arent even read to the end. But its different to sit down with a piece of paper that someone has covered in their handwriting(or typescript) solely for your consideration. Thats not swiped away so easily.

Not to mention you can view the work in its entirety, instead of through a scrolling little window.

I may be crazy but i do think the way words enter or leave my brain matters, in a very real way. Something is lost when we send our words digitally, compressed away perhaps.

"..because who has the patience to learn in such a painstaking, arduous way?" Only those who really want to learn, i guess. I was surprised to read this, i thought it was common knowledge that this is how one masters something. Which isnt a flex, ive mastered few things yet. But those things i have, this is how i did it. And unless one has a "master" to teach you(probably employing this very method), what other way is there? You follow those who came before until you find yourself with no path under you, and viola, youre a master of whatever it is youre doing.

Edit: i might add that the whole path analogy isnt my own. I cant remember where i came across it, and i may have altered it slightly, i cant remember.

