Discussion about this post

Koba
13h

Pretty detailed list. You should also have Ted Kaczynski’s Industrial Society and its Future. Even though he committed terrorist acts and he died in prison where he belonged, the manifesto that was first published in the Washington Post in 1995 is worth reading, especially regarding how technology can have a negative effect on human individuals. Some of the quotes are quite relevant today sadly especially with the mental health crisis with kids and screens.

“The system does not and cannot exist to satisfy human needs. Instead, it is human behavior that has to be modified to fit the needs of the system.”- Ted Kaczynski

“The concept of “mental health” in our society is defined largely by the extent to which an individual behaves in accord with the needs of the system and does so without showing signs of stress.”- Ted Kaczynski

Chris Vail
12h

Industrialism started in 1780 with the invention of cotton mills, which were insanely profitable (before then, cotton was as expensive as silk). So you can consider that Industrialism ended the age of Enlightenment and sparked the Romantic resistance (to "dark, satanic mills"). Regarding Frank Herbert, you wrote: "Frank Herbert was an editor in San Francisco when the tech thing took off." Reviewing his bio on Wikipedia, Herbert started working on Dune in 1959 because his wife was able to be the breadwinner. So, the "tech thing" in San Francisco in those days was radar, radio, television, missiles, planes, nukes, etc., a lot of it government funded. There was not much in the way of a counter culture. But Herbert was born in 1920, which was the end of the Republican Party as a progressive party, so it is not surprising that Herbert was a Republican who understood ecology (he grew up with progressive Republicans).

I remember when microprocessors were invented. It was after the Summer of Love. I worked at Intel when it was a small company. I remember that people wondered if there were a market for personal computers; it turned out that there was a large market for spreadsheets on personal computers. The corporations that are causing so much concern today did not exist then. The "tech thing" keeps taking off. Technical solutions cause problems that stimulate the development of technical solutions, a feedback loop.

In Dune, Herbert hand waved away the technical issues. Does that make him a Romantic?

