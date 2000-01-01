When I was ten years old, my knowledge of the world was meager. I'd never been on an airplane, never been out of my home state, never seen snow falling from the sky or been up in the mountains. But I took great pride in my expertise on at least one subject…Frankenstein.
If you had taken a peek in my bedroom, you would have found copies of some of my favo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.