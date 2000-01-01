Twenty years elapsed between William Gaddis's debut novel The Recognitions (1955) and his follow-up book JR (1975). Don’t blame Gaddis for laziness. During that period, he needed to work a series of demanding day gigs to pay his bills, earning his keep from IBM, the US Army, Eastman Kodak and other big organizations to compensate for the royalty checks …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.