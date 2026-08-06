The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Jovino Santos Neto's avatar
Jovino Santos Neto
4d

Ted, as a musician I have always been completely anti-AI in my work. However, lately I've come to feel that the backlash against fake music and art will be so great that it will start driving folks back from screens to live music and arts, which cannot be faked. So AI might benefit us in the long term by the repulsion people will feel against it.Thoughts?

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Jeffrey Davis's avatar
Jeffrey Davis
4d

Ted, another fantastic post, thank you.

I’ve been becoming more and more aware of the implications of generative AI since you’ve been railing against the proliferation of AI slop.

Recently, I was mowing the lawn and listening to the “Release Radar” stream that Spotify’s algorithm recommended to me.

Normally, I’ll just take in the music without first looking at the artists, and if something comes along that I enjoy, I’ll stop what I’m doing to save it.

On this particular day, a track came into my AirPods that was so offensive to my musical senses that I stopped dead in my tracks, turned off the mower, and looked at my phone to see who the offender was.

For one thing, the intro sounded like a hundred library tracks that I’ve had to needle drop for corporate videos. I was waiting for the “Premiumbeats.com” voice to come in at any second. When the verse began and the overdriven AI rock voice kicked in (“singing” godawful lyrics), I knew I’d been had.

The band came up as a U.K.-based Indie pop group “Wild Front.” I like Wild Front, and have played them enough to know there was not a chance in hell the band created that train wreck of a song.

The producer is listed as Darrell Marlin. The publisher, RocsciNow LLC.

RocsciNow is part of a company called Global Media Bank, which identifies itself as an “AI-first, vertically integrated Content Creation and Media Publishing” business.

I submitted a report to Spotify (FWIW), and contacted Global Media Bank, chiding them for a.) flooding the market with AI slop and b.) mislabeling the track by using the name of an existing artist who had nothing to do with the “song”.

To their credit, the company responded promptly with thanks for directing their attention to the issue.

Their fix? The shi***y track can still be found on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. It’s called “Chasing Thunder”.

However, instead of using Wild Front as the band name, it has now been changed to…

Wild Front 5.

While there are much bigger issues in the world to be upset about, this one really got under my skin for some reason. Thank you for the opportunity to vent!

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