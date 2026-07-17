The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Justin Kownacki's avatar
Justin Kownacki
2d

Netflix's problem isn't just unique to streaming, though. It's the core problem with growth-obsessed capitalism, where sustainable metrics like profit or churn are secondary to the shell game of "constant growth." You can't create satisfying art in that environment, much less a viable customer service model.

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Randy Weinstein's avatar
Randy Weinstein
2dEdited

Corey Doctorow calls this process “enshittification ” and literally wrote the book on it.

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