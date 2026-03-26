The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
7h

I got caught by Spotify a week or so ago. I like Bossa Nova music, and was listening while I was cooking dinner. A cover of a pop song came on, and it was fun, and then another, and I thought...wait a minute. I looked up the artist and it was someone from Sweden? I'm pretty sure it was AI generated, so I went back to some older albums. One of the awful effects of slop is that you can't trust a new artist not to be a bot! Guarding against slop is exhausting, and it either pushes you back into your "known artist" bubble, or you just give up. There should be some way to toggle a "no AI" or "human only" choice on these platforms that I'M PAYING FOR. So many bad results from this new "art form."

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Patrick Oliver's avatar
Patrick Oliver
7hEdited

I'm not sure if I fully agree with this, at least on the subject of music. Certainly mainstream music has pretty much stayed the same since the 90s, but music that inhabits the top of the charts, driven by the marketing departments at the major labels, has always been deliberately dull and banal, catering to as broad an audience as possible. But underground music, driven by small labels, run by obsessives, has always been interesting. And I would argue that's as true today as it was back in, say, the late 70s. If you are willing to dig, there is plenty of exciting, innovative, challenging music available right now on platforms like Bandcamp, YouTube, Soundcloud, Mixcloud and so on. In fact, its probably true to say that there's more available now than ever in history, much of it created and distributed by the artists themselves. But basically I agree with your article, thank you for posting it!

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