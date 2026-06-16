The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Thomas Parker's avatar
Thomas Parker
13hEdited

I think a more pertinent Philip K. Dick novel is The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch, with its characters seeking happiness by retreating into dream worlds that wind up being designed and controlled by others who only want to exploit and manipulate for their own ends. Sound familiar?

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13h

I don't need to be more depressed about the fall of the US empire!

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