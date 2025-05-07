The Honest Broker

Greg Gioia
3h

Last night I took the kids to see the 36th MCU film. It was preceded by 7 trailers:

Karate Kid 6

Fantastic Four 4

Mission Impossible 8

Tron 3

Jurassic Park 7

Superman 9

How to Train Your Dragon 4

I think Hollywood may be relying too much on sequels and reboots.

6 replies
Saturnino
3h

This cultural collapse-versus-stagnation discussion reminded me of an old comic strip I read somewhere (Okay it was Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal) about two kinds of dystopia.

In the "predicted" dyatopia, the Book People were hiding in the forests of Canada after books had been banned and people in their denseness and credulity voted for leaders that took them right into a nuclear war. In the "more likely" dystopia, a guy walks into a bookstore and asks for good literature.

"Sorry," said the clerk, "but since the start of the 21st Century all writing slowly morphed into self-help books."

"No Shakespeare?"

"We only have 'Unleash Your Inner Shakespeare' ."

