The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
5h

I found you a couple months ago and your writing is superb. Congrats on being featured by The Atlantic. Thats a great magazine and an honor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zach Sprowls's avatar
Zach Sprowls
4h

Yes, you are that pessimistic haha. But that's because you're telling the truth and I think things are bleak right now. But I also sense from your writing that your default is optimism. You don't write about bad news or sensationalize it just to get the traffic and you consistently and intentionally share the good news with as much vigor as the bad. I sense a kinship with you when I read your writing. While I too have a lot of bad to say about things right now, I don't feel doom-and-gloom because I truly believe things won't always be this way. In fact, that's why I say the negative things I do - because I believe there's hope and people just need a nudge in the right direction. I think you're the same way. But, of course, the edgy, negative stuff gets clicks, and the Atlantic needs viewers, so...

Congratulations on the award, by the way! Well deserved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture