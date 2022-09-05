Why is the Oldest Book in Europe a Work of Music Criticism? (Part 1 of 2)
Here's the opening of chapter one from my new book 'Music to Raise the Dead'
Below is the first chapter of my new book Music to Raise the Dead—which, as promised, I’m publishing on Substack.
My plan is to publish one chapter per month on The Honest Broker. Chapter one will be shared in two installments—I’m releasing the first half of the chapter today, and will publish the rest very soon.
To give you the larger context, here’s a…