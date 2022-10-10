What Do Conductors Really Do? (Part 1 of 2)
In this section from my new book, I unlock the secret history of the conductor. Even the little stick they hold is much stranger than you think.
Below I’m sharing another installment from my new book Music to Raise the Dead.
Each chapter can be read on its own, as an answer to a specific question (which is always the title of the chapter). So you don’t really need to start this book at the beginning.
But if you do want to check out earlier sections, below is the table of contents—with links to w…