The Real Story of Blues Legend Robert Johnson's 'Deal with the Devil' at the Crossroads
In this section from my new book, I uncover neglected source materials from the 1930s and provide new insights into the most famous story in blues history
Below is a section from my new book, Music to Raise the Dead, which I’m publishing in installments on Substack. This chapter shares the results of many years of research into the most famous story in the history of the blues—namely guitarist Robert Johnson’s legendary deal with the Devil.
I promise to provide insights here you won’t find anywhere else. M…