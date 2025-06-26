I’ve done this three times before (here, here, and here). And each time the results are fascinating.

The ground rules are simple. I let readers of The Honest Broker talk about their own projects in the comments.

The first time I did this, I was a little wary. It’s like inviting the whole neighborhood to a party at your home. Will I need to count the silverware afterwards?

But I had a hunch the responses would be interesting.

That proved to be an understatement.

You are an impressive bunch. The members of this community are not just binging on Netflix and sending out for pizza. They actually do things.

This is a good reminder to the many people out there who have stopped doing things. (That’s a trend lately—have you noticed?) Maybe the comments below will inspire them.

I’m also here looking for inspiration. So give it your best.

Tell us what you’re doing. Don’t be shy—this is your chance to toot your own capacious horn.

But also read what others are posting. I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.