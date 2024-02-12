Today is “Open Mic” Day at The Honest Broker.

I usually discourage shameless self-promotion in the comments. But it’s Mardi Gras tomorrow—and all the rules get broken.

So this open thread is devoted entirely to your projects and plans.

Many of you are musicians or writers or artists or involved in some other creative project. Go ahead, tell us about it.

Or maybe you’re launching a business or working for a non-profit or doing something else that deserves publicity. Or you’re just a parent with a garage full of Girl Scout cookies you need to sell before they get stale. No worries—this is the place to spread the word.

I did this once before, and was impressed by the range and scope of the responses. The members of this community are a cut above, not your usual hoi polloi

I suspect we will all be surprised again by the comments.