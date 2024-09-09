Throw all modesty to the wind! Today is your chance to promote your own projects.

We’ve done this twice before at The Honest Broker (here and here), and the results have been fascinating. The members of our community are a creative cohort, with many diverse talents.

So today I’m inviting you to tell the rest of us what you’re up to.

If you’re a writer, let us know what you’re writing. If you’re a musician, tell us about your albums and gigs. If you’ve launched a business or charitable endeavor, spread the word here. If you only have a business plan, give us your elevator pitch.

Artists, dancers, jugglers, magicians, inventors, street vendors, artisans, theatrical performers, hobbyists of all stripes—here’s your chance to blow your own capacious horn.

Anything goes, as Cole Porter once proclaimed.

But don’t just pitch, also take time to catch. Please spare a moment to read what others are doing. I promise you will be pleasantly surprised, sometimes inspired, and often impressed.