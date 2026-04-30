The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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James C. Klagge's avatar
James C. Klagge
1d

Thanks--from a retired Philosophy Prof. Teaching Socrates is the best intro to Philosophy.

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Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
1d

If people think, they start to question. Our billionaire technocrats demand that we all kowtow without question to their nightmare vision for our future as hackable animals. Count me out. But examining one's being does not stop with the conscious mind/rational thought, or mental body. Feelings and beliefs also should be examined and that is about the emotional body (subconscious mind) and spiritual body (unconscious mind). Anyone game? I've been exploring those parts of my being for decades now and the results have been miraculous.

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