The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Valovic's avatar
Tom Valovic
14h

One quibble about an important aspect that you perhaps inadvertently omitted. A key aspect of the romanticism of the 18th century was reconnecting with the natural world. The Romantic poets were rather obsessed with this as poet Robert Bly points out in his stellar book “News of the Universe” (I highly recommend it.) In shifting our life on a day-to-day basis into an increasingly claustrophobic and self-reinforcing digital cage, we have abandoned, not only our connection to the natural world -- which is essential to the very important human values you cite -- but also our connection to each other.

Connecting to nature also let's us tap into the mystery of the universe, which despite human folly remains nonetheless fully intact even if absurdly rationalized by Western scientific materialism and reductionism. ( Carl Sagan and Einstein were both scientists who could appreciate this. Today...not so much.)

I totally agree that a new romanticism is very necessary at this strange time in human history but am perhaps a bit less optimistic that it will happen --- at least over the next few years. The forces of technocracy seem too powerful at the moment to be countered because so much of the necessities of everyday life depend on our attachment to this digital realm. Paying bills, financial maintenance, getting a license renewed and so much more. Further, technological dependency keeps getting ratcheted up by the self-appointed masters of the universe represented by Big Tech. And finally until our educational system returns to the fundamentals of the liberal arts and humanities to balance out the insane obsession with STEM-based (i.e. utilitarian) education, we won’t have the necessary grounding to turn things around. That said, I hope I’m wrong about this although it's great to hear the hopeful signs you reference.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Peter Lerner's avatar
Peter Lerner
15h

Ted, Since you mentioned Blake, I should like to strongly recommend a remarkable new book about him and his continuing relevance, Awake! William Blake and the Power of the Imagination, by Mark Vernon (2025).

Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture