A growing number of tech users now believe that AI is God. They think they are accessing “the secrets of the universe through ChatGPT,” warned journalist Mike Lee last month.

Do you think this is a tiny fringe of lunatics? No, not in the least.

If you want to support my work, please take out a premium subscription—just $6 per month (or less).

Just five days ago, the moderator of a pro-AI Reddit announced that they are now banning these fanatics—more than a hundred have already been blocked. They didn’t have a choice. Quasi-religious posts would fill up the entire AI forum if moderators didn’t censor them.

“Here’s my prediction: Within 24 months this will turn into an official church with clergy and organized services.”

Two days earlier, another Redditor warned of thousands of people online with “spiritual delusions” about AI. This movement seems to have achieved some kind of critical mass during the months of April and May.