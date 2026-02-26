The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
1h

And while you are being human, be a whole human. An emotional and spiritual human, not just a physical and mental human. Otherwise something will still be missing from your being, your life, and your world.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Meg Scheding's avatar
Meg Scheding
1h

Yes! I love thinking of all the Cs - caregivers, culture carriers, community builders, and why they matter so much more. Thanks for this.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture