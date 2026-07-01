The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
6h

How much of this health data will go to data centers for AI to then know everything about us? Seems like a dangerous double-edged sword.

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Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
5hEdited

Yawn. Science is catching up with what we "crazies" in the so-called paranormal community have known for some time now. 1. We already are telepathic. We are conditioned and programmed to ignore and devalue our intuition/instincts/psychic senses/soul senses (whatever name you prefer). Telepathy, in fact, is just one of four soul senses. 2. Of course sound can heal. After more than 100 years, science is finally getting to the full meaning of E = MC2. Matter and energy are fundamental equivalents. But so are consciousness and love. Expand the meaning of Einstein's equivalence equation and it's easy to see why/how sound interacts with matter, like the physical body. 3. Sound can also harm and even kill. This is a two-edged sword. I fully expect the major militaries of the world have already developed sound weapons and are itching to unleash them in another dominance display. God help us.

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