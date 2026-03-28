The Honest Broker

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Rebecca Albrecht's avatar
Rebecca Albrecht
1d

The miracles of our lives are scientists, philosophers, teachers, artists physicians, and others who work everyday to make the world better for others. Oh, to be one like your doctor.

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richard butchins's avatar
richard butchins
1d

This was deeply familiar to me. One of the hardest things about chronic pain is that you don’t “get used to it” in any noble or uplifting sense, you just become skilled at organising your life around it. That’s a different thing entirely. And when it vanishes, even for a few minutes, the feeling is extraordinary, because you suddenly remember that the world is not supposed to hurt all the time. Those moments feel less like comfort than revelation. Thank you for writing this. People talk a lot about pain as a symptom, but not enough about how it colonises time, attention, sleep, language, and hope. Gioia describes exactly that kind of overwhelming, hard-to-explain pain, and the relief he felt after successful surgery.

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