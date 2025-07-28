The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
38mEdited

I did not reply yesterday, since by the time I saw the article, there were already hundreds of replies. I actually agree in part with your respondents. I don't think AI can do evil properly speaking, because it isn't a moral agent. Maybe that's just playing with words, as you suggest, but I think it is a point worth making, because it directs our attention back to the *real* moral agents: us.

From my perspective, AI is less an agent doing evil than a giant mirror held up to ourselves. I won't pretend to understand the technology, but I take it that everything it does is generated by its processing and transformation of material that originally came from human beings. So whatever evil is present is our own evil, transformed and magnified and projected back at us.

That should certainly give us pause. But it also raises a pair of important questions. (1) Are humans, on balance, more evil than good? (Philosophically and theologically, that is actually a pretty tricky question.) Because if so, it would seem as though the law of large numbers would mean that over time AI would indeed necessarily trend more and more evil. (2) Is there an inherent reason why AI must pick up on the evil that humans have produced rather than the good? (Maybe there's a third question: who decides which is which?)

I'm with you, Ted, on your articles ringing the alarm bells about AI. I'm a college professor, and in my own classes, I see no valuable uses for it. But I also think it is not going away, because--if for no other reason--human beings will never voluntarily give up a technology with its potential military uses. (Military technology has driven a lot of inventiveness over the centuries.) So these are important questions indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bikebank's avatar
Bikebank
40m

Calling out the "change the words to reduce their harm" tactic has been going on for years... When a politician or general notes "collateral damage" the immediate response should be "Oh, you mean dead civilians?".

Thanks for your thoughts and words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture