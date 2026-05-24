The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Sarah Fowler Wolfe's avatar
Sarah Fowler Wolfe
4h

I was "laid off" this week so they could replace me with a zero-experience "generative AI coach" who never checks its correctness and has fallen far behind me in every A/B test we've done. I saw it coming with how they treated me leading up to it but also... How do I keep a job if I'm demonstrably better and get let go anyway? The absolute disregard for quality or truth is the most disturbing part of the AI wave, even beyond the moral, environmental, and human aspects.

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Andrea Wolper's avatar
Andrea Wolper
4h

I sure resonated with the one that started, "I heard my first AI jazz the other day," and have posted almost the exact same in two different posts:

April 9, 2026

What the hell? I’m in a restaurant last night and they’re playing jazz in the background on the sound system. “Desafinado” starts playing and though it seems to be the original Verve recording I’ve been hearing my whole life, something’s off. It’s the saxophone — it’s all the right notes, but the sound isn’t Stan Getz’ sound. ￼ As the song goes on it changes - the solo is completely different. But when the melody comes back it’s note for note. I Shazam it and this is what I get.

And as I mentioned in a comment, as we were leaving, “Take the A Train” started. But it didn’t repeat the intro enough times, and the swing feel was ever so slightly off - just a fraction of a second, but I felt it in my body.

Februay 10, 2025

In other news...I had a dentist appointment this morning. I settled into the chair and heard faint gentle piano jazz coming from somewhere in the ceiling and thought, oh, that's nice. But soon enough I realized what I was hearing was a lot of right hand noodling punctuated by the occasional left hand chord—the SAME chord over and over and over again—with no melodic logic or harmonic development, no color, nothing unpredictable, and no end: just a whole lot of nothin' on and on and on and on. (And so, I realized, no actual right or left hands.) I asked the hygienist the source of the music and she pointed to a screen on the wall. I said, "That's not real music. It's not made by humans." She said she had thought it was AI and asked me how I knew. I explained what I described above, and added, "And look, how long have I been here, half an hour? Nothing has changed this whole time." When I went out to pay the bill I heard some actual music. The people in the front area had a little radio (or, I guess, a little speaker that looked like a radio) playing music by actual people, and with an actual radio DJ. I said, "I'm so glad to hear real music, unlike the AI shit in the room." They smiled and nodded and seconded my emotion.

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