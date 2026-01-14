The Honest Broker

Zafirios Georgilas
9h

Local indie bookstores play a crucial role for new authors. I was turned down by local publishers, so I self-published my first novel. A local independent bookstore let me stock some copies and allowed me to hold a reading. I read an excerpt, played some music. The result was my book was a summer best seller at their stores. One of the clerks told me I had more people there than some signed authors do. This success wouldn't have happened without the help of this independent bookstore.

Constructionwriter
9h

Just loafing around college in the mid-70s I read One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Catch 22, Sometimes a Great Notion, A Clockwork Orange, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance...and multiple books by Hunter Thompson, Joan Didion, Tom Wolfe, Truman Capote, Norman Mailer, and Walker Percy. All these were powerful influences on the culture at large, contemporary writers writing about contemporary issues and concerns. You would go to parties and people will talk about books as much as they did music. I feel sorry for those who missed it. Nothing like that exists now.

2 replies
89 more comments...

