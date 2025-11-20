I recently published three very controversial articles here—warning readers about the growing backlash against AI. I called special attention to the vulnerability of Meta’s stock.

I took a lot of heat for this straight talk. But let’s look at what actually happened in the aftermath.

Since August 8—when I published “Is This What a Bubble Looks Like at the Top?”—Meta’s stock has collapsed. It’s down a staggering $180 per share. And the decline has accelerated since October 30, when I published “The Bubble Just Burst.”

During that same period the NASDAQ is down a stunning 1,400 points.

That raises the obvious question: What happens next?