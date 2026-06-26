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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
6mEdited

Add this to the backlash: Just putting the finishing touches on "Substack voices you can trust: An AI-mish writers directory". I will not waste a second reading AI-enhanced/ augmented/ scented writing, but instead throw my time, attention, and support behind authors who embrace fully human creation. Please add your recommendations for authors who have committed to not using AI in their writing here https://substack.com/@ruthgaskovski/note/c-263953437 .

The goal of this is not only to direct readers toward “writers for humanity” (see writersagainstai.net), but also to affirm writers that their fully human work matters, offering an antidote to AI-encroachment in the creative process.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7m

..."The probability of Mark Zuckerberg or some other tech billionaire turning this around is almost zero"...I doubt it. They will not stop until their precious stocks fall by 50% or more. That is where their wealth comes from...the perceived notion that these companies are worth 100's of billions and in some cases trillions. That is the dome of glass that needs to be shattered.

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