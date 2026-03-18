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The Honest Broker

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Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
7h

When an artist does deliver a new take on a classic, often the response is confusion or dismay. People get way too comfortable with the familiar.

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Allen Michie's avatar
Allen Michie
7h

This is just a guess, but maybe it will come from live community theatre. Look at the way people are going nuts over Daniel Radcliffe on “Every Brilliant Thing” on Broadway, and WHY. Perhaps people will get fed up with mediocre corporate celebrities and the PR machine, and local celebrities will become the trend—ones you can actually come across at the grocery store. There’s no AI at the local community theater and limited special effects—just honest performances from real people. And the bad, unprofessional acting? Maybe it will come to be valued as “theatre grunge” and loved for its edgy authenticity!

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