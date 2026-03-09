The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Sean Murphy
I hate to recommend it but a class action lawsuit seems worth pursuing on behalf of these artists seems warranted.

Isaac Karns
King Gizzard and Here We Go Magic have both been victim to this fraud as well. The King Gizzard case was interesting because the songs were actual recreations, lyrics and all, with genAI and attributed to King Lizard Wizard.

In my opinion AI is killing the goose that laid the golden egg across the whole internet. Trying to find something food or recipe related it's impossible to find anything that's not some bullshit AI "blog". I've been burned so many times I don't even consider searching online for recipes anymore and I think the entire internet is going to soon become so cluttered with slop that it'll be more trouble to use than it's worth.

