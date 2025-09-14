The Honest Broker

Vera Carlina
9h

I am so happy you are sharing this article. I saw Hermeto and his group twice.

In march this year he was in Amsterdam and I knew it would be the last time I could hear him. I play in a band called Sorrindo and we play adaptations of pieces of Hermeto. It is the most complex, melodic and happy music that I have ever played. Taking solo’s on these songs is like riding the roller coaster. He could play any instrument. His scores are works of art, he made one on stage at the North Sea Jazz festival the first time I saw him. The song Novena is one of my favorites. He plays the trombone there. I play these lines when I play with my orchestra. The last time he performed on a kettle with a trombone mouthpiece and it sounded great. Everything he did on stage was musical, even thought it wasn’t much. I hope more people will come to hear how extraordinary his musical legacy is.

Paulo Reis
10h

I was blessed with the opportunity to watch him perform in São Paulo, Brazil, 20 years ago. My strongest memory from that concert is that he played anything he could find on stage. He was the music — and life itself was his music sheet, one only he could read. Rest in peace.

