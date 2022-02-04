The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joaquin M. Jimenez's avatar
Joaquin M. Jimenez
Feb 4, 2022

I remember watching a video where Carlos Santana said that music rearranges molecules. It seems that he is essentially right. At least our current science has proven that music rearranges particles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edslens's avatar
Edslens
Feb 5, 2022

Fantastic article, got chills while reading it - there is power in words as well as music! I too taught in a Waldorf school and have known about cymatics for decades, this is a great piece with depth and context that should further the study of this healing art. Also explains why 'bad' music is so deeply intolerable. Let's see how the sand jumps to the auto-tuned discord of current 'hits'!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture