Daniel McBrearty
How did you resist the temptation to call this "The Four Horsemen Of The Pop Eclipse"?

8h

Ted: You definitely have a "horse" to ride, but not in the cultural apocalypse derby. You are (one of) the knight(s) who are trying to slay the dragon of the "financial" types who run so much of the music and media businesses. In Western culture, the dragon is a symbol of possessiveness and greed (see, e.g., Smaug).They can't play an instrument, so they buy catalogs of songs. They can't act, so they buy up or license the libraries of the movie studios. And now they fund AI projects to swallow up the world's literature and spew it back in unbearably trite prose. Yes, there are horsemen of the apocalypse; but they mostly are hanging on to the back end of the horse.

