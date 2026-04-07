Today is your chance for shameless self-promotion. We’re doing an open mic at The Honest Broker, and everyone is invited to share their latest and greatest projects.

I’m confident this will generate fascinating responses.

The last time I invited readers to talk about their work, I got a thousand comments in just the first 24 hours. I spent days sampling some of the projects, and was impressed by the quality—we have a very talented group of readers here. And the variety is off the charts.

Many of you are musicians or writers or visual artists or creatives in another idiom. Or maybe you have started a business, or are doing charity work, or are involved in some other worthy endeavor. Whatever it is, let us know about it.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription—for just $6 per month (even less if you sign up for a year).

I’m handing this off to you, so take it away. But one last word before I go: Please check out some of the projects others are touting. I’ll bet you won’t be disappointed.