The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Andrei Petrovitch's avatar
Andrei Petrovitch
2h

When you realize that the NYT article was all about generating clicks, then the positions of the critics makes sense. The best thing to do is not give these idiots oxygen.

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Andrew Weaver's avatar
Andrew Weaver
2h

Beato’s beat down was way more interesting then the NY Times video

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