The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Ted Gioia's avatar
Ted Gioia
6hEdited

Some people are taking this article at face value. So I need to declare that I’m fully aware that these are scam emails. I shared them here for humorous purposes (and also as a warning to other writers).

I’m not really bragging about my relationship with Reese Witherspoon. I don’t have one, and I’m sure she had nothing to do with the email I received. The same is true for Jerry Bruckheimer.

I’m flattered that some readers saw these as legit, but my life is nowhere near as glamorous as they imagine.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
6h

Bruckheimer expanding his action movie prowess into music history is an exciting development. I am imagining intense cello fights and much bloodshed.

I recently received a very nice email from the editor in chief at Kensington Publishing, with extensive praise about my first novel, which sold about 500 copies last I looked.

Such detail in his praise! Such AI warmth!

Assimilation is going to be better than we know. I'm sure of it.

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