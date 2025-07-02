The Honest Broker

Brett
2h

This is similar to sports where players often get drafted based on their "measurables" instead of performance. That way a GM can point to the guy's size and speed if he doesn't pan out. These record execs know if they spend a bunch of money on unproven musicians it can cost them their position. I think much of the major labels behavior is similar to the guys in blazing saddles who don't want to lose their phony baloney jobs. They're playing it safe all the way to the poor house.

Justin Patrick Moore
2h

To hell with the major labels. Let them die. Corporate Rock Still Sucks. That used to be a sticker / slogan from this independent record label some of you might have heard of ... SST. That was decades ago and it still sucks.

..."At the time, the main genre of independently released music was grassroots folk, which happened to dovetail into two of the key ideas of the American independent rock movement: regionalism, as in the in idea that a localized sound would both serve the tastes and needs of its community and defy the homogenizing effects of mass media; and egalitarianism, in that music didn't need to be made by professionals, as the big-time entertainment business would have the public believe." --Michael Azerrad, Our Band Could Be Your Life (Beat Happening chapter.)

We can entertain ourselves if we just remember how.

