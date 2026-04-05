The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Amalina's avatar
Amalina
15h

Amen for the 52 films

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Javier Borràs Arumí's avatar
Javier Borràs Arumí
14h

"Maybe the best solution would be to add one movie per week to the assignments—that would give us 52 films over the course of the year."

PLEASE, we want the 52 films!

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