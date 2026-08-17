The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Massey's avatar
Bob Massey
11hEdited

I chose a big rock formation in Joshua Tree National Park. It’s not going anywhere.

Reply
Share
Kern Baker's avatar
Kern Baker
11h

Happy Anniversary!! Great story

Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture