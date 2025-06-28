The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent James's avatar
Brent James
6h

Great song and story Ted. An absolutely huge aspect of these and countless other iconic tunes are the inventive contributions by the session musicians that worked on it. I believe but am not 100% sure Carol Kaye invented the critically important bass line to Mission Impossible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
5h

A great man who made a wonderful contribution to both music and visual culture. My favourite Schifrin theme music is his work for CBS’s private eye TV series, Mannix—it’s by turns funky, loungey, jazzy and brilliantly catchy. He also had a knack for coming up with great album titles—try “There’s a Whole Lalo Schifrin Goin’ On” or (if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) “The Dissection and Reconstruction of Music From the Past as Performed by the Inmates of Lalo Schifrin's Demented Ensemble as a Tribute to the Memory of the Marquis De Sade”. Bon voyage, Maestro, and thanks for the music.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture