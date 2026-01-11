The Honest Broker

Tim
21h

No mention of the reason for this state of affairs -- lack of anti-trust enforcement.

Google was declared an illegal monopolist but paid no real penalty. Apple and Google collect a 30% toll charge on every app purchased on their stores. Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard to the cheers of fanboys -- and promptly does what it promised not to do: fire thousands and raise prices. As Cory Doctorow has pointed out, the only guaranteed outcome is enshittification.

When you have no bar to how big a corporation can get, you are telling every small competitor with better ideas to cash in their chips, sell out and leave. No one can beat the big guys, so why even bother?

Consumers don't realize what they are losing and content themselves with a tolerable status quo, even as tech bros scheme and deal behind the scenes to lock up more and more of human existence. And it's a leading reason why we have an AI bubble, instead of real innovation (see Ed Zitron).

If we don't challenge the tech giants with regulation through actual legislation, nothing will change. We are lobsters in a supermarket tank. Our pincers are bound with elastic bands. We can barely distinguish the looming tech lords shopping for our data beyond the glass. But make no mistake, we are on the menu.

CansaFis Foote
21h

…fight culture with culture…create community, embrace those around you and those that embrace you…seek/make/be local art…just because they make tools doesn’t mean you have to use them or be one…peace and alohahaha…

