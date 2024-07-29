How did I turn into a scaremonger? That’s not my natural role.

Even on Halloween, I smile and avoid scaring the grimy ragamuffins at the door. I let them take extra candy and compliment them on their costumes. Cool jazz is playing in the background.

Meanwhile my neighbor down the street fills his front yard with stuffed ghouls and zombies. He plays creepy music at loud volumes—interspersed with sounds of screaming and howling.

When he opens the door he’s dressed like the Grim Reaper. The poor tots run away even before taking a single Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

Ah, I’m not like that.

Well, not until recently. I’m now scaring other people with my scenarios—but only because I’m more than a little frightened myself.

That’s because we live in a tech-driven society. And tech is getting oppressive—almost to a malicious degree. It’s turning into a command-and-control empire for the benefit of the technologists, not us.

Somehow Silicon Valley went rancid—and it happened in just the last few years.

Not long ago, I was an ardent defender of tech. I admired many tech leaders—especially Steve Jobs, who had the temperament of an artist. I used the latest innovations myself, and benefited from them.

Then something changed.

In the near future, I will diagnose exactly what happened and why—and I also hope to share a plan for countering the decay. But today, we will just look at the symptoms.

52 of them, to be precise. And they are alarming.

The rot is everywhere. I see it on almost every web platform and in every branch of technology. Options disappear. Constraints increase. Good things get worse. Stuff that works stops working.

Do you think I’m exaggerating?

Consider the warning signs below, and judge for yourself.

I’ve tried to provide sources for these items. And maybe a few can be debated or disputed, but the overall picture of toxic tech is irrefutable.

I’d love to be proven wrong. I have no vested interested in this argument. In fact, my personal happiness would be enhanced if my concerns turned out to be totally unwarranted.

I prefer handing out candy, with cool jazz in the background.

But, alas, we have instead reached a tipping point—well, we’re actually far beyond the tipping point. We are currently on a downward slope and accelerating into the fog and mist.

In short, now is the time to be a realist, not a dreamer plugged into a VR headset. Below is what reality is telling us. And you ignore reality at your own risk.

52 Warning Signs of Technological Reversal